Risingsun officer settles wrongful arrest suit against Wood County

The Wood County settled a wrongful-arrest lawsuit against one of a Risingsun police officer.

In 2015, Wood County deputy sheriff Kert Appelhans arrested Sergeant Kevin Osborne for unlawful restraint, aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All charges were later dropped.

According to court documents, Wood County will pay Osborne $32,000 to settle the case.

