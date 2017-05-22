Risingsun officer settles wrongful arrest suit against Wood Coun - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Risingsun officer settles wrongful arrest suit against Wood County

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County settled a wrongful-arrest lawsuit against one of a Risingsun police officer.

In 2015, Wood County deputy sheriff Kert Appelhans arrested Sergeant Kevin Osborne for unlawful restraint, aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All charges were later dropped.

According to court documents, Wood County will pay Osborne $32,000 to settle the case.

