Police investigating two related robberies

Police were dispatched to two robberies that appear to be related on Monday.

The first occurred around 10 a.m. at the In and Out Store at 505 Eleanor Avenue.

The clerk there said a male around 45 years of age entered the store with a handgun and attempted to rob the store.

The suspect eventually left the In and Out without taking anything.

About 40 minutes later, the In and Out on Tremainsville Road was robbed.

The suspect went into the store and was making small talk with the clerk.

He then took out the handgun and said, "Give me everything you've got. I don't want to hurt you. Times are hard."

The clerk gave the suspect money from the register.

The suspect then left the store towards Douglas Road on foot.

In both robberies the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black beanie, black jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect also used a small black handgun in both robberies.

