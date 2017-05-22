Date set for Sylvania redistricting vote

Talks of redistricting are still underway in Slyvania.

However, a date for the vote has been set.

The vote for the hybrid plan will be on June 12.

The hybrid plan tries to mix together the best features of the two redistricting options.

“Change is tough, moving is tough,” said Adam Fineske, executive director of teaching and learning for Sylvania schools. “We really tried to take as much of the feedback as we could to make the best decisions and try to really meet the goals of the district.”

Parents have voiced opposition and brought new information for the board to consider.

Some parents are frustrated with the lack of community feedback on this latest plan.

The hybrid plan will redraw boundary lines and keep students together from kindergarten through graduation.

The goal of redistricting is to create smaller classrooms which would hopefully lead to stronger learning environments.

The board meeting will be held at Southview High School on Monday at 7 p.m.

