Cutting down on incarceration with the MacArthur foundation

Locking up fewer criminals can actually keep the community safer.

It’s about making sure the right offenders stay in jail, and releasing those who are not a flight or safety risk.

This strategy for managing jail over-crowding is part of a two-year grant that Lucas County received in 2016 from the MacArthur foundation.

It challenged law enforcement officials and mental health organizations to work together to find a way to reduce population at the Lucas County jail and CCNO.

The goal is to find ways other than incarceration to punish someone for a crime.

This plan will also help commissioners and law enforcement figure out the best jail to build in Lucas County.

“The current facility is antiquated, it’s beyond its useful life,” said county commissioner Carol Contrada. “It’s beyond the point where we can really repair it, but in trying to figure out what is appropriate to build, these numbers are very critical. They tell us what size is right and what the future holds.”

In one year after implementing this program, overcrowding has been reduced by 18 percent.

The program is also reducing repeat offenses and new crime.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.