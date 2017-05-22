ProMedica Ebeid Institute to host financial health and career fair

Are you looking for a job or in need of help with your finances?

ProMedica Ebeid Institute is hosting a financial health and career fair on Wednesday.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to speak with finance professionals to learn about banking solutions.

Attendees will also have the chance to build networks with professionals from community organizations such as Lucas County Job and Family Services, Toledo Lucas County Health Department and Toledo Head Start.

Fifth Third Bank’s Financial Empowerment Mobile is also visiting the fair.

The event will also include free credit reports, samples and coupons from Market on the Green and free lunch.

The fair is free and will be held at ProMedica Ebeid Institute at 1806 Madison Avenue.

