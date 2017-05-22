New shopping and food options coming to the Franklin Park Mall

New options are coming to the Franklin Park Mall.

Four new restaurants, two new retailers and a remodeled Build-A-Bear Workshop will debut this spring and summer.

Don Juan Mexican Restaurant, set to open in June, Mr. Hero, Burger Guys, and Nestle Toll House Café by Chip will bring new flavors and dining options to the mall.

Mr. Hero and Burger Guys will open in the food court, while Nestle Toll House Café by Chip will be located near Aeropostale in the mall’s expansion wing.

In late summer, the first BoxLunch location in the Toledo area will open between Vans and White House | Black Market.

BoxLunch offers pop-culture themed products that will help provide meals to local food banks for every $10 spent on their merchandise.

Maurices will also join the new retail arrivals and will be located between Ulta and Dave & Buster’s.

