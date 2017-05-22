Man arrested after being on the run for a month - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after being on the run for a month

Davon Taylor (Source: Toledo Police Department) Davon Taylor (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH

A man who was on the run for almost a month was in court Monday. 

Davon Taylor was arrested over the weekend for stabbing Terrance Oliver in the abdomen

Oliver was not seriously hurt.

Taylor is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

