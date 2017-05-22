Toledo police investigating body found in McDonald's bathroom

Toledo police are on the scene where a body has been found.

The body was discovered in the bathroom of a McDonald's on Collingwood Boulevard and Dorr Street near Pinewood Place Apartments.

Police say the victim overdosed on heroin.

Family members of the victim are also there.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

