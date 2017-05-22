Toledo police investigating body found - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police investigating body found

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are on the scene where a body has been found. 

The body was discovered on Collingwood Boulevard and Dorr Street near Pinewood Place Apartments. 

Police are unsure at this time if the death is suspicious. 

We'll keep you updated with more information.

