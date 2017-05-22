Swimming instructors take part in National Water Safety Month

May is National Water Safety Month, and local swimming instructors are working to get kids prepared before they head to the pool this summer.

Kym Cragel is an Infant Swimming Resource, or ISR, instructor, who teaches kids as young as six months old how to swim.

Cragel said parents should get their kids in the water at a young age.

"Teaching children as young as six months provides them with a foundation of survival skills in the water. The sooner, the safer," Cragel said.

According to the CDC, more than 3,000 people drown annually in the U.S.

That's about ten deaths a day.

One in five of those people are under the age of 14 years old.

To lower that statistic, Cragel recommends that people who have pools in their backyard need to have a security fence that is locked and alarmed so kids can't gain access to pools.

"The number one thing parents need to do is supervise their kids in and around the water. Constant eyes on," Cragel said.

Cragel believes sports psychology, which she received her masters in from Argosy University in 2016, to be a major component in her lessons.

She provides her students with positive affirmations so they gain confidence in themselves before getting in the water.

"The more your brain hears your mouth say it, your body will believe it," Cragel said.

Cragel primarily teaches kids ISR from ages six months to six years old, but also teaches older kids water safety and stroke development.

