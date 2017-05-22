Police investigating mobile home fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating mobile home fire

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a fire that occurred early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire on the 5800 block of Lewis Avenue.

The fire was small and was contained to one room.

No one was in the home at the time.

The home was up for sale.

