Police searching for suspect in attempted robbery

Police are looking for a man who attempted to robbed a gas station Sunday night.

Toledo police said a man holding a towel over his face walked into the Speedway gas station on Dorr and Reynolds and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man eventually took off without getting any money.

Police believe that there may have been a get-away car waiting close by.

The clerk was shaken up but was not hurt.

No weapon was seen during the robbery.

The man is described as a heavy-set white male.

