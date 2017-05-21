Toledo Walleye to thank fans at special event Monday

The Toledo Walleye’s season may be over, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to celebrate.

The team had the best record in the ECHL this year and broke attendance records by drawing 232,000 fans this year (approximately 7,100 per game).

On Monday, May 22, the Walleye’s incredible fan-base will have an opportunity to thank the Walleye for their fantastic season.

Here's more info on our Fan 'Thank You' event tomorrow, 5/22: https://t.co/u9O1eaMtBd pic.twitter.com/ieHzRrPBjZ — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) May 22, 2017

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

Coaches and players will address the fans from the ice.

The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

