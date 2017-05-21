Four decade career earns WTOL's Jerry Anderson spot in Ohio AP Hall of Fame

WTOL was well represented at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards banquet held on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

WTOL took home a total of 5 awards including a special honor for anchor Jerry Anderson who was inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame to honor a career that has spanned more than four decades in northwest Ohio.

Sports reporter Danielle Dwyer received the Edward R. Murrow award for sports reporting.

Jordan Strack and photojournalist Eric Rerucha won first place for AP Best Sports Feature for their story on BGSU's Brent Darah, and photojournalist Joe Cromer got second place for AP Best Use of Photography and AP Best Spot News Coverage.

