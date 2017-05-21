Communities in Paulding County to remain without power

Paulding County will remain under a State of Emergency as result of Straight Line Wind Storms that happened Thursday evening.

Haviland, Grover Hill, and Scott communities are still without power and will most likely stay that way until Tuesday.

American Electric Power has sent out crews to replace poles and restring power lines.

In addition, State Route 114 and County Roads 107, 60,48, and 14 will remain closed.

Van Wert Wal-Mart has donated over 200 cases of water and can be picked up at the Scott Fire Station and Grover Hill Fire Station.

For any other needs, the community is encouraged to call Paulding County EMA at 419-399-3500.

