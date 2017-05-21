The 23rd Annual Oregon Fest to happen rain or shine

The rain and gray skies are not dampening the spirits of those who are taking part in the 23rd Annual Oregon Fest this weekend.

A range of activities are underway including a youth 1k run and display booths of arts and crafts and plenty of food vendors, amusement rides, games, dance groups, and musical events on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday events go from noon to 6 p.m. including a Grand Parade at 4 p.m. rain or shine at the site of the fest on Dustin Road.

WTOL's new Weather Defender and Meteorologist Ryan Wichman will be a part of the festive parade.

More information about the fest can be found here.

