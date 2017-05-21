Track officials hope to still race Menards 200 despite weather - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Toledo Speedway website) (Source: Toledo Speedway website)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Speedway is hosting the Menards 200 Race Day Sunday afternoon.

Gates open at 10 a.m. followed by an autograph session with all the drivers at 12 p.m.

The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with the weather permitting.

