Copy-Ohio supreme court justice backs legalizing marijuana

By JOHN SEEWERAssociated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says it's time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.

The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office says making marijuana legal is working in Colorado and doing it in Ohio would bring hundreds of millions of dollars in sales taxes.

O'Neill is considering a run for governor but he doesn't plan on making a decision until the end of the year. He spoke Friday night to the Wayne County Democratic Party in northeastern Ohio.

O'Neill says he not only wants to legalize marijuana but also release all non-violent marijuana offenders from prison.

He says doing those two things would generate an estimated $350 million to both combat drug addiction and create a mental health network run by the state.

