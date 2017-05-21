New energy center causing loud noise in Oregon - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New energy center causing loud noise in Oregon

The new Oregon Clean Energy Center has caused a disturbance to residents in the area.

The center is undergoing its final phase called a "steam blow".

A "steam blow" phase is the loud process of getting the system ready before the plant begins creating electricity.

The plant is looking to be ready the first week of June.

