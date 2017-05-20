Season ends for Walleye with 6-3 loss to Colorado

The Toledo Walleye weren’t able to keep the ECHL Western Conference Finals series alive, losing game five 6-3 to Colorado.

The Walleye were only able to win one game in the best of seven series.

Toledo’s Tyson Spink scored first in Saturday night’s game with 13:44 left in the first period.

Colorado tied the game with 7:54 left in the first.

Beau Schmitz put the Walleye ahead with about 2:50 left in the first.

At this point, the Walleye only had two shots on goal, both of which resulted in goals.

Dane Walters scored the Walleye’s third goal off a feed by Alden Hirschfeld to put the Walleye up by two midway through the second.

Toledo only got to enjoy the two goal lead for a short time when Colorado scored a power play goal with 9:13 in the second.

Minutes later, the game was tied again when Colorado put it in the back of the net.

With 18:31 left in the third period Colorado went ahead 4-3.

With 15:55 left, Jake Paterson lost his stick and couldn't make a glove save on another Colorado shot that put the Eagles ahead 5-3.

An empty net goal made it 6-3.

