Camp Miakonda, Ohio's oldest Boy Scout camp, celebrates 100 years

There's hardly a family in this area who doesn't have a connection to Toledo’s Camp Miakonda.

The legendary Boy Scout camp on Sylvania Avenue is 100 years old this week.

The sound of the morning bugle has been echoing through the woods of Miakonda for many years, and the sound of young boys, learning to be young men, also echoes here.

Hundreds of thousands of kids have hiked the trails of Miakonda for 100 years and counting. It’s the oldest Boy Scout camp in Ohio.

“There are a lot of Boy Scout camps around the country but none have the history we have here in Toledo,” said Ed Caldwell, Scouting Director Erie-Shore BSA.

The camp was started in 1917 and has withstood the test of time.

Hundreds of visitors came out on Saturday to relive their youthful memories, as they walked the trails and took stock of the past.

It was a chance to re-live a moment or two in time, when times were simple and this enchanted forest was a treasure of experience for young boys who wanted to swim, or canoe, or camp and enjoy the adventure of the outdoors.

The camp, of course isn't exactly what it used to be.

The popular Lake Sawyer is gone, the world longest swimming pool is just a wood covered ravine now and the Boy Scouts no longer spend their week in summer camp here,

But it's still a great place for summer day camps for kids of all ages, a place to explore and learn, amid a rich collection of rustic cabins and other historic buildings, and a proud heritage that's touched the lives of many who now carry these memories in their hearts.

