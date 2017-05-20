Copy-Ann Arbor chicken ordinance expansion helps school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The city of Ann Arbor is expanding its backyard chicken ordinance to allow hens to be kept and raised on school properties.
The Ann Arbor News reports (http://bit.ly/2pWwiSk ) that the City Council voted unanimously May 15 to give final approval to the ordinance changes proposed by Councilman Zachary Ackerman. He's working with a class at Summers-Knoll School that wants to build a chicken coop this fall.
Teacher Chris Swinko and four of his students lobbied the council for the changes.
The city's backyard chicken ordnance had permitted up to six hens to be raised on single-family and two-family residential properties. The changes now allow primary and secondary schools to raise chickens.
Ackerman says neighboring properties of a school will still need to be advised of its intent to raise chickens.
Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
