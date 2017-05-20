Walleye confident they are still in this thing

The Toledo Walleye have a tall order ahead of them if they want to win their Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Colorado Eagles and move on to the ECHL finals.

Toledo is down three games to one heading into Saturday’s game in Loveland, CO.

Despite the adversity, the Walleye are feeling confident about their chances, having had the most win’s in the ECHL regular season this year.

“Real confidant. We were the best team in the league throughout the season. I don’t think that’s an accident. We just got to pull things together, do things the right way and take it one game at a time. We just have to win one game. That’s how we’re looking at it,” said Walleye Forward A.J. Jenks.

If the Walleye are able to pull out the victory on Saturday, they will need to win two more games in Toledo on Monday and Wednesday.

