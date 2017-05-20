Ohio House sidelines bailout of 2 FirstEnergy nuclear plants

Monday will bring a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and highs near 70s.More >>
Opponents are praising a decision to suspend deliberations on a proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear plants, even as Akron-based FirstEnergy continues to push for the deal.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of a boy who was 12 years old when he fatally stabbed another boy at a playground near Grand Rapids.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
Police in southwest Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.More >>
