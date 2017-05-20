Loud noises in Oregon and Toledo attributed to new Oregon power plant

If you live in parts of Toledo or Oregon, you may have been woken up by loud noises overnight on Saturday morning.

According to the City of Oregon, the noises are being generated by the new Oregon Clean Energy Center on N. Lallendorf Rd.

The power plant is undergoing construction and is performing “steam blows” which are used to clean the piping and other equipment prior to long-term operation.

According to the city, the steam blows will occur for several hours at a time over a period of two weeks.

The city says the noises are not a part of normal plant operations and will come to an end after testing is completed.

The noises reportedly sounded like fighter jets flying overhead.

The power plant is expected to begin operation in early June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.