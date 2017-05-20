The Toledo Metroparks hosts its fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Expo

Saturday was the fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Expo for the Toledo Metroparks.

Thousands of people went to Sidecut Metropark tried new activities including archery, rock climbing, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Get out in the outdoors, get off the video games. It’s great, healthy, it’s awesome,” said Christa Miller who is a visitor of Metroparks. Miller brought her family to the expo for the second year in a row to support the event.

A variety of outdoor activities are offered to visitors in one place for no cost.

The Metroparks' staff is encouraging people to experience the 14 parks in the Toledo area and is excited to have a new Metroparks being built in Jerusalem Township next year.

“Try something outside your comfort zone. The tag line we’ve been using is get outside yourself. Our director has encouraged our staff to get outside ourselves and it’s our job to get the community to get outside themselves, learn something new and make the most of their Metroparks," said Scott Carpenter who works with the Metroparks.

Events will be provided all summer long by The Toledo Metroparks including summer camps.

More information about the Metroparks and its activities can be found here.

