TPD to host second abandoned car auction of 2017

The Toledo Police Department is looking to auction about 100 cars, trucks, and motorcycles at its second abandoned and forfeited car auction of the year.

All vehicles will be sold as is at a final sale without any warranty and without any chances of a refund for any reason.

Buyers must pay with either cash or check at the full purchase price by the end of the auction.

Anyone interested in bidding on a vehicle must register at the auctioneer’s trailer. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on June 10, followed by the auction at 11 a.m.

The auction will take place at Toledo Police Impound Lot on Dura Avenue.

The list of vehicles scheduled for the auction can be found here.

