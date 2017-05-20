ODNR Division of Wildlife to host free workshop

ODNR Division of Wildlife officials are hosting a free workshop that teaches the basics of frog gigging June 16.

At dusk participants along with ODNR Division Wildlife staff, will pursue frogs the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area check station. Those attending are reminded to wear the appropriate clothing and should plan to stay well after dark to participate in the field activity.

They are also encouraged to bring waders, hips boots, or a canoe/kayak to better access the frogs.

Space for the event is limited and preregistration is required and due by June 14.

Participants who are 16-years old or older are required to have a valid fishing.

Anyone interested in registering or more information are asked to contact Jaron Beck at 419-429-8324.

