Walleye lose to Colorado 5-4 in triple overtime; game 5 Saturday

The Toledo Walleye lost game four of the ECHL Western Conference finals 5-4 to the Colorado Eagles in triple overtime on Friday.

After falling behind 2-1 in the series, and having already lost home ice advantage, the Toledo Walleye were desperate for a win.

Tylor Spink scored the first goal of the game for the Walleye, less than four minutes into the first period.

Colorado tied it up with a huge blast from the point with13:19 left in the first period.

Colorado goalie Lukas Hafner, who graduated from Central Catholic in Toledo, got an assist on the goal.

A.J. Jenks made it 2-1 Walleye with 6:33 left in the first period.

It was Jenks’ seventh goal of the playoffs.

With 3:31 left in the first Colorado tied the game again 2-2.

Colorado scored a shorthanded goal with 17:27 left in the second which was followed seconds later by another A.J. Jenks goal.

Zach Nastasiuk made it 4-3 for the Walleye with 12:33 left in the third.

With just 2:09 left in regulation Colorado scored a power play goal to tie the game for the last time.

In three overtime sessions in which both teams had good chances to score, Colorado was finally able to put away the Walleye.

Game five is Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. (eastern time) in Colorado.

