Glass City Film Festival happening all weekend long

With rain in the forecast, it's the perfect weekend to stay inside and watch a movie or short film, made by a local filmmaker.

This weekend is the second annual Glass City Film Festival.

The event kicked off on Thursday, but will continue all weekend long and features 25 different films which range in length and genre.

One producer returned to Toledo to show his work and is excited to share the unique stories with his hometown.

“I hope people come tonight, I hope they are moved and I hope they want to go see more documentary films. I hope they want to come back to the festival also and see more independent film, more film that’s at festivals," said Bradley Bethel, a filmmaker and producer who now lives in North Carolina.

Tickets are ten dollars a screening or you can enjoy the whole weekend for $60. For a whole list of the films at the festival you can visit their website.

