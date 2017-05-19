OSHA proposes $280K fine for steel plant safety violations

The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of a boy who was 12 years old when he fatally stabbed another boy at a playground near Grand Rapids.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.
Police in southwest Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.
A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery.
Scattered showers are likely this evening with a rumble of thunder possible.
