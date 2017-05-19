OSHA proposes $280K fine for steel plant safety violations

A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed fine Friday against Republic Steel in Canton, which is 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The agency says a 64-year-old worker suffered a broken pelvis after being struck by a piece of equipment in December 2016. OSHA says it opened a second investigation eight days later after workers complained about lead exposure. OSHA says it found evidence of seven exposure incidents.

The company has 15 working days to respond to the agency's findings.

A message seeking comment was left with a company attorney Friday afternoon.

