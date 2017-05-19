ODOT to begin resurfacing State St. in Fremont

Orange barrels will soon line one of Fremont's busiest roads.

Thanks to a state grant, ODOT will resurface portions of State Street, the primary road in and out of the western part of town, from Christy Road to Oak Harbor Road.

The grants funds 95 percent of the $1 million project.

Though lane shifts and slowed traffic will impact drivers until late August, leaders say residents will be satisfied with the progress.

""Well anytime you have construction, that obviously impacts that, but I believe that the residents will be thankful and cooperative once they're going to start seeing some streets being paved in the city," Mayor Danny Sanchez said.

Mayor Sanchez says the one mile stretch of road is not the worst in the city, but it qualified for state funding.

