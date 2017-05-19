Unadoptable dog turns into Ohio's first official police pitbull

He couldn't really play nice with others, he didn't share and if you had something he wanted it.

Declared unadoptable by the Humane Society, but called perfect by the Clay Township Police Department, Leonard has been named the first official police pit bull in Ohio.

The furry detective does have a weakness however: Toys.

"If you have anything that appears to be a toy to him, could be a cup or you have something he wants, he tries to take it so it doesn’t make him family friendly that's the reason he's not adoptable," said Clay Chief of Police Terry Mitchell.

And for that weakness, Leonard was almost euthanized. Fortunately for Leonard, the Union County Humane Society saw potential in Leonard's drive, and contacted law enforcement.

After some testing, Leonard was in.

"He showed everything he needed to do law enforcement. The only thing this dog does is find narcotics. He doesn't track, he doesn't apprehend people, he doesn't bite he doesn't have any aggression training, he doesn't find lost articles. He finds narcotics,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says Leonard has found his forever home at the station but when he's off duty, he goes home with the chief.

"He would just as soon climb on your lap and give you kisses and go to sleep as he would do anything else, but he's really taken to the vest. When you put that vest on him he's all business. It's like he knows it's time to go to work," said Mitchell.

As of May 19, Detective Leonard is officially on duty.

