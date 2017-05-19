Summit Street in Michigan shut down to through traffic starting Monday

Folks who travel Summit Street from the Ohio state line to where it connects with I-75 will have to find another route on Monday and into Tuesday.

That's because crews will be shutting this portion of the road down to repave it.

"They could have at least given us a little heads up, especially if it's going to affect a weekend," said Jackie Mainzinger, owner of Fisherman's Cave Bait & Tackle.

The shop is right in the middle of where Summit St. will be shut down to through traffic starting on Monday.

She said this will affect her business leading up to Memorial Day.

"Affect going up to that weekend, because people are going to go get their parts from State marine they're going to come over and get their fishing license and fishing stuff from us,” said Mainzinger. “So it's really going to affect us that way too."

There's no doubt the road work needs to be done, but some the people I talked to say the timing could be better.

The Monroe County Road Commission said they expect work on the road to be done by Tuesday, weather permitting.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



