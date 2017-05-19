Nine-year old becomes news reporter in Tiffin

Members of the Tiffin YMCA, can now get news updates from a very special source. Nine-year old Kaleigh Concepcion has been doing news reports for the Tiffin YMCA for the last four months.

Along with interviewing members, staff and special visitors, she also updates members on upcoming events. Her favorite part of the job is getting to know people.

"Well, I really like talking to people because it's fun, and I just like talking to people." said Kaleigh.

When the Y staff decided to update their members on what was happening through their Facebook page, they knew they wanted to use an active member. Kaleigh was the first person they thought of to be their reporter.

"She has participated in our swim team, gymnastics, she comes to our after school, she's just a "Y" kid all in all. She's just very social and outgoing and just the perfect candidate." said Jillian Shaferly, Director of Healthy Living at the Tiffin Community YMCA.

Along with being a fun activity, the new program falls in line with the Y's core values for their kids.

"Definitely that confidence in finding themselves, the leadership skills that kids need," said Kaleigh.

Kaleigh hopes she can be joined by more kids in the future, and has some tips for aspiring reporters.

"If they want to do it, I'd say you've got to have a lot of confidence just smile," said Kaleigh.

To see Kaleigh's reports, you can visit the Tiffin Community YMCA Facebook Page.

