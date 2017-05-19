Military vehicle show invades Findlay

They can be found on the beaches of Normandy or a desert in Iraq. But this weekend they’ve invaded the Hancock County Fairgrounds, as part of a living history lesson.

It’s the annual Military Vehicle Show in Findlay. More than 125 private collectors from across the Midwest have put their vehicles on display for one reason.

“To show people, kids that never served what the equipment looked like, what some of them went through. It’s a big hobby. Have a blast at it,” according to Keith Kimmel of the Hancock County Military Association.

It’s known to be an expensive blast.

The older vehicles are becoming harder to find. They’re often found rusting away in junkyards which drives up the price.

“People find them and buy them virtually from a frame and start rebuilding and can spend four to five years rebuilding them,” adds Mr. Kimmel.

Vendors will also be in attendance during the show, selling parts and military memorabilia.

The show runs through Sunday at Noon with an admission fee of $5.

