Police looking for west Toledo carryout suspect

Police have identified a suspect in a pair of carry-out robberies in early May.

Police say Michael R. Wilson robbed the Stop N Shop on Secor Rd. in west Toledo and the Stop and Go on Sylvania on Wednesday May 10.

According to police, Wilson used what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a towel to rob the carryouts.

If you know anything about Wilson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

