Second annual Glass City Film Festival offers an art-filled weekend in Toledo

The Ohio Theatre and Event Center, along with its partnership with The Arts Commission, is welcoming filmmakers and move buffs to experience an art-filled weekend beginning during the second annual Glass City Film Festival.

Opening night for the festival is set to happen May 19 at 6 p.m.

To begin the night, the festival will play two powerful documentaries, “Radioactive Veteran” and “Truth Underground”.

“Radioactive Veteran” directed by Bradley Bethel is a 30-minute documentary short about a Marine Corps veteran fighting for disability benefits with the VA after an incident occurred during his service.

“Truth Underground” directed by Gerret Warner is about three spoken word poets who struggle through life challenges to prove the power of the word.

Individual tickets are $10 per screening. The festival also offers an All Event “Fancy Pass” for $60 which allows movie-goers access to all screenings and activities at the festival.

Information about tickets, schedules and films can be found here.

The Ohio Theatre and Event Center is located at 3114 Lagrange Street.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

6:00 PM: Opening Night | OHIO THEATRE

Radioactive Veteran (26min)

Truth Underground (1hr 8min)

9:00 PM: After Party (21+) THE ATTIC ON ADAMS

SATURDAY, MAY 20

5:00 PM : Narrative | OHIO THEATRE

: Narrative | OHIO THEATRE 8:00 PM: International | OHIO THEATRE

SUNDAY, MAY 21

12:00 PM : Emerging Filmmakers | OHIO THEATRE

: Emerging Filmmakers | OHIO THEATRE 4:00 PM: Documentary | OHIO THEATRE

Documentary | OHIO THEATRE 6:00 PM: Thriller | OHIO THEATRE

Thriller | OHIO THEATRE 7:30 PM: Awards Ceremony | OHIO THEATRE

