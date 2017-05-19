TPD sergeant donates kidney/blood marrow - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD sergeant donates kidney/blood marrow

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sgt. Bill Cashen (Source: WTOL) Sgt. Bill Cashen (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo Police sergeant has taken his vow to serve to the next level.

Sgt. Bill Cashen recently donated a kidney to a retired Toledo Police Officer at UTMC.

According to a post on TPD’s Facebook page, this isn’t the first time Sgt. Cashen has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Last year, he was a bone marrow donor for someone else.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly