TPD sergeant donates kidney/blood marrow

A Toledo Police sergeant has taken his vow to serve to the next level.

Sgt. Bill Cashen recently donated a kidney to a retired Toledo Police Officer at UTMC.

According to a post on TPD’s Facebook page, this isn’t the first time Sgt. Cashen has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Last year, he was a bone marrow donor for someone else.

