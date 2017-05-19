Much to discover on website dedicated to Oregon, OH biking trail

A new website is making it easier for bikers in Oregon, OH to plan their rides.

The City of Oregon held a press conference on Friday with representatives from Maumee Bay State Park, the Toledo Metroparks, TMACOG and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to announce the launch of the Oregon Trail biking website.

The website has a map with information about routes, parking access, bike rental, restaurants, and the location of the city’s Bike Fix-it Station and Water Bottle Filling Station.

According to the website, the Oregon Trail Bike Route has over ten miles of trails and is the only route in the area that connects a metropark, a city lakefront park, a state park, a city recreation center and a high school, making Oregon one of the region’s primary biking destinations.

The city also has another five miles of trails under development.

The city calls the website a “work in progress.”

