Man arrested for raping a teenager in north Toledo alley

A Toledo man was arrested Friday for raping a teenage girl in north Toledo.

According to Toledo police, the teen was riding her bike in the 2900 block of Stickney.

Police say Timothy Poole, 48, knocked the girl off her back and dragged her into an alley. Poole then allegedly raped the girl in the alley.

The girl gave a description of of the man and police searched the area for the suspect. A resident later identified Poole as the suspect.

US Deputy Marshals arrested pool at about 12:50 Friday afternoon following a brief pursuit.

Poole is currently housed at the Lucas County Jail.

