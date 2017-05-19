Andover Apartments fire leaves more than 100 residents without homes

After a massive fire took place at the Andover Apartments in South Toledo, more than 100 residents are now without their homes.

Fire personnel are still trying to figure out what started the blaze that destroyed the three buildings.

Toledo fire said an investigation is underway to determine the cause. They say they have a general idea of where it started, but, they're not speculating the cause of the blaze.

"There was an occupant that came out and saw smoke on the outside of the building notified a manager and started evacuating the building right away after they called 911," said Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported from the fire but families that stayed in those three buildings are still reeling from the incident and have been left with nothing. But there is a way to help to them.

Anything from clothes, to food, to toys are being accepted as donations at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church until 7 p.m.

