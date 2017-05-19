Ohio Supreme Court denies appeals of Ohio woman's murder conviction

The Ohio Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Defiance woman convicted of murder in 2016 for compelling her 10-year-old stepson to shoot his father to death in 2003.

Judith Hawkey was convicted of aggravated murder, insurance fraud and child endangering in 2013. She was sentenced life in prison.

Hawkey's husband's death was originally ruled accident, but the case was reopened in 2012 after information revealed Hawkey physically and emotionally abused her stepson.

The stepson was not charged in the murder.

Hawkey had appealed the trial because testimony from a pediatrician, a former teacher of the stepson and a clinical psychologist should have been ruled inadmissible at her trial.

She did win an appeal in lower courts, but the conviction was not overturned.

