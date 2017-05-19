Toledo police hoping to identify Dollar General wallet thief - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police hoping to identify Dollar General wallet thief

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: TPD - Facebook) (Source: TPD - Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are hoping to identify a woman who stole a wallet in a Toledo Dollar General.

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly