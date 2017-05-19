TPD celebrates 25 cadets graduating - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD celebrates 25 cadets graduating

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning.

After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

A graduation ceremony was held Friday morning for the class of 25.

