Toledo Police cadet graduation is family affair for chief

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.
Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.
Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.
Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.
The American Red Cross has announced their First Aid and CPR/AED courses for May.
The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of a boy who was 12 years old when he fatally stabbed another boy at a playground near Grand Rapids.
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.
Police in southwest Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.
A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery.
Scattered showers are likely this evening with a rumble of thunder possible.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
