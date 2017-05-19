Decker confident for Menards 200 despite being only female driver

The ARCA series comes to Toledo this weekend for the Menards 200 at the Toledo Speedway.

Among the drivers is 19-year-old Wisconsin-native Natalie Decker.

Natalie began racing when she was only 9-year-old. However, this is her first time competing in a stock car.

Despite Decker being only female of the 29 drivers in the race, she says she is ready to take on the boys.

"I'm really looking forward to having it be my first ARCA race, my first start, first time racing with Ventrini Motorsports," Decker said. "It's all new to me and I think it's going to go great. We had a good test last week and I'm super excited about it."

Natalie says when she puts on that helmet, she wants others to look at her as just another race car driver.

