Teen charged with murder in death of high school student

A teen accused of shooting and killing a Maumee high school student.

17-year-old Andrew Foster-Martin is accused of firing into a vehicle and killing Collin Doyle.

Another teen was also paralyzed in the shooting.

Martin is being charged with murder.

He will be in court in June where a judge could determine if he will be tried as an adult.

