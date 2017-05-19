Teen charged with murder in death of high school student - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen charged with murder in death of high school student

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A teen accused of shooting and killing a Maumee high school student.

17-year-old Andrew Foster-Martin is accused of firing into a vehicle and killing Collin Doyle.

Another teen was also paralyzed in the shooting.

Martin is being charged with murder.

He will be in court in June where a judge could determine if he will be tried as an adult. 

