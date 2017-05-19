Legislators considering new bill to give state authority over lead concerns

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson wants more to be done to protect kids from lead poisoning.

She is asking lawmakers to not block local efforts to address lead issues.

Legislators are considering a new bill that will give the state sole authority over the problem. The bill would also limit the cities’ abilities to set their own rules.

Toledo recently approved an ordinance for lead inspections on older rental properties.

