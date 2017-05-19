Walleye try to swim their way out of series deficit tonight

The Walleye now find themselves down a game in the series after dropping game three in Colorado on Wednesday.

The Fish scratched and clawed and found a way to tie the game up late in the third period.

They forced overtime but would end up losing 4-3 to the Eagles.

A bounce deflected off of Walleye forward Alden Hirschfeld’s stick gave the Eagles the chance to win the game.

Three out of the four shots that beat goalie Jeff Lerg in the game were deflected.

The Walleye now have to turn the page and try to even the series up on Friday.

“Our goals are still right in front of us. We knew we were gonna have to come here and at least win one game, so there’s still two opportunities to do that. Right now there’s no panic. It’s one of those things that we have to dig deep here next road game on Friday night and get back at it,” said Walleye coach Dan Watson.

The Walleye had an off-day on Thursday to rest and recoup for game four of the E-C-H-L Western Conference Finals.

“It just makes game four that much bigger," said Walleye forward Evan Rankin. "It’s a seven-game series. We knew it was going to be a hard fought battle to get to where we wanna be in this series, so it’s something you just kind of got to put out of sight, out of mind and get ready for the next game”

